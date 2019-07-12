Heat and humid remain the theme of the forecast for the end of the week.
This evening will be mainly dry with a few showers lingering south of I-40.
Tropical Storm Barry is still strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico. Barry will likely make landfall as a Category One Hurricane on Saturday. This will bring an increase in moisture and rain chances through next week for Middle Tennessee. Areas in the western part of the mid state will receive the greatest rainfall which could be 3-5". That is the most likely spot for flooding.
Over the weekend expect scattered showers and thunderstorms, afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90°.
The same general pattern remains next week with an increase in the chance of rain due to the remnants of Barry. The rain will keep the highs in the mid to upper 80s, however the humidity remains high.
