It’s going to be hot again but not as intense. Temps will warm through the 80s and land in the lower 90s this afternoon. Lows in the 60s.

Quiet skies continue this weekend with above normal temps in the lower 90s.

No rain until at least early next week although those rain chances look pitiful. By next Tuesday, we’re looking at highs in the middle to upper 80s… Brrr.

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Partly cloudy. Hi: 91 Wind: S 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 66 Wind: S 5

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 90 Lo: 63 Wind: S 5-10

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky  

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Tue: Hi: 88 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 91 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.