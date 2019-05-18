Today will turn breezy and very hot for mid May. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 80s to lowermost 90s. Tonight will remain mild. Temperatures by morning will be in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Sunday will be variably cloudy with spotty showers and thunderstorms. A storm or two could become strong and produce damaging wind gusts. The best chance for a strong storm will be over West Tennessee, southwest Kentucky, and western Middle Tennessee. Highs Sunday will be in the low-mid 80s.
On Monday, spotty showers and storms will be confined to areas south of I-40, mainly over southern Middle Tennessee. Expect lows in the 60s and highs in the mid 80s again.
Then, unusual heat will build again on Tuesday, lingering through the Memorial Day weekend. Highs then will be in the low 90s with lows in the upper 60s in general.
