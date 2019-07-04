Hot and sticky 4th of July with spotty rain shower and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon. Highs today in the low 90s, but feeling like the upper 90s with the heat index.
Rain looks to move out by the evening, just in time for fireworks. However, no change in this rainy pattern through the weekend. Expect hit or miss showers and thunderstorms to develop in the afternoon.
The rain chance for spotty storms on Saturday and Sunday will be slightly higher -- 50-60%. Slightly drier weather and less humid air will take over early next week, following passage of a weak cold front this weekend. Temperatures won't change much though. You can continue to expect highs in the low 90s and lows around 70 early next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.