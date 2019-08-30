Hot weather will dominate the Midstate this weekend as humidity rises gradually.
Hurricane Dorian will stay well southeast of the Midstate over the next week to have no significant impact on the Midstate.
This afternoon through Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Afternoon temperatures will peak in the lowermost 90s. Nighttime lows will rise gradually through the weekend, into the upper 60s by Sunday. Higher humidity will become increasingly noticeable to a degree on Saturday, but even more so on Sunday. The rain chance will be just 10% each day for an isolated afternoon shower or thundershower.
Wednesday will bring a 20% chance for an isolated thunderstorm as a cold front passes through from the north. Thursday and Friday will turn cooler and less humid.
