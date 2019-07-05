Another hot and sticky day today with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs today will be in the low 90s but will feel like the upper 90s for most.
That summertime pattern will remain the same for the rest of the weekend. Expect spotty showers and storms to develop each afternoon. The rain chance on Saturday and Sunday will be 50-60%.
Slightly drier weather and less humid air will take over early next week, following passage of a weak cold front this weekend. Temperatures won't change much, though. You can continue to expect highs in the low 90s and lows around 70 early next week.
