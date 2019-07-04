Summer's heat and humidity in place for the Independence Day Holiday Weekend. Expect scattered rain and some thunderstorms.

The pattern will remain the same for the rest of the weekend. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop each afternoon. The rain chance on Saturday and Sunday will be slightly higher -- 50-60%.

Slightly drier weather and less humid air will take over early next week, following passage of a weak cold front this weekend.  Temperatures won't change much, though.  You can continue to expect highs in the low 90s and lows around 70 early next week.

Tags

Meteorologist

Lisa Spencer is the Chief Meteorologist for News4.

