Hot & sunny day across Middle Tennessee.
Highs will climb into the 90's when all is said and done today.
With humidity - it will feel more like the mid-90's this afternoon.
A few isolated showers are possible before sunset but most will stay dry today.
I expect mainly clear skies tonight with temperatures working down to the low 70's.
Low rain chances and plenty of heat will be around again Sunday through Tuesday before rain chances increase by Wednesday.
Heat remains the biggest part of our story trough the next several days.
With an increase in moisture by mid-week "feels like" numbers will continue to climb to the upper 90's and triple-digits.
