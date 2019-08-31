Hot weather dominates Middle Tennessee weather this holiday weekend. Highs will be in the low 90s through the middle of next week. Lows will be in the upper 60s.
Hurricane Dorian will have no impact on Mid state weather.
Expect a mostly sunny sky through Tuesday. The humidity will gradually increase through the weekend. There is only a slight chance of a stray shower in the afternoon each day...most areas will remain dry.
Wednesday will bring a 20% chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm as a cold front passes through, high near 90.
Thursday and Friday will turn cooler and less humid with highs in the mid-80s.
