Another sunny day is expected across Middle Tennessee today.
Rain chances will be low but temperatures will be piping hot!
Highs will be a little warmer than on Saturday with many areas topping out in the mid 90's today.
Unfortunately, we won't see much rain to cool us off.
In fact, I don't expect any rain today.
We'll see better rain chances during the new workweek, though.
Monday's rain chance comes up a bit but staying less than 30%.
An appreciable rain chance won't arrive until Wednesday and Thursday.
Even then, rain chances are less than 50%.
As a result of the lack of rain, high temperatures will remain in the mid 90's for the first half of the week.
