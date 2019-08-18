Another sunny day is expected across Middle Tennessee today. 

Rain chances will be low but temperatures will be piping hot!
 
Highs will be a little warmer than on Saturday with many areas topping out in the mid 90's today. 
Unfortunately, we won't see much rain to cool us off. 
In fact, I don't expect any rain today. 
 
We'll see better rain chances during the new workweek, though. 
Monday's rain chance comes up a bit but staying less than 30%. 
 
An appreciable rain chance won't arrive until Wednesday and Thursday. 
Even then, rain chances are less than 50%. 
 
As a result of the lack of rain, high temperatures will remain in the mid 90's for the first half of the week. 

