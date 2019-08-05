Mostly hot and dry for the beginning of the week. Rain and thunderstorms return mid-week.
Tonight will be warm and humid, low near 70.
Ample sunshine is in the forecast tomorrow with next-to-nothing rain chances. However, a shower or two is not out of the question. Most everyone will stay dry and warm with highs returning to the upper 80's and low 90's.
A better chance for rain will arrive by Wednesday. Washout out conditions are unlikely but more widespread rain is expected Thursday and Friday.
Right now rain chances are between 30-50%.
At this time the weekend looks mainly dry with a few afternoon storms.
Afternoon will hover right where they should be for early-August in the upper 80's and low 90's.
