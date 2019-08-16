The heat is on for the weekend along with humidity.

Overnight will be mild, with spotty valley fog forming toward morning.  Expect lows around 70.

Both Saturday and Sunday will turn very hot with Nashville's temperature peaking in the mid 90s both days.  A little more humidity will creep in.  The rain chance will remain low at 10-20%.

Monday and Tuesday will bring even more humidity and a few more thundershowers.  Rain chance then will be 30%, with lows in the low 70s and highs in the low 90s.

On Wednesday, our next cold front slides through.  As it does so, widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop.  We'll have highs then around 90.  Upper 80s will close out next week.

