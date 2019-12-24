Bright sunshine this Christmas Eve with warming temperatures. In the afternoon we’ll see highs in the upper 60s and low 70s!
Santa won’t have issues flying into town tonight. Under a starry sky temps back off into the middle 40s.
Warm for Christmas day as the thermometer cracks back into the lower 70s.
Dry and mild weather continues through the end of the week.
Rain chances increase this weekend.
