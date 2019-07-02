Typical 4th of July weather is expected this holiday week. Today will be partly cloudy, very hot, and very humid. The heat index for most of the afternoon will range from the mid 90s to the low 100s. Highs will be in the low-mid 90s. Spotty thunderstorms will continue to develop and carry well into the evening. The chance you'll encounter rain in your neighborhood today is 40%.
Little variation in that forecast is expected through the end of the upcoming weekend. Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday will bring slightly higher chances for scattered showers and storms. Each day, rain will begin to develop by about 11:30am and carry on into the evening, although after sunset rain coverage will gradually diminish.
Take it easy when you're outdoors this week. The heat and humidity combined will be intense enough to make you feel dizzy or light headed if you don't take breaks, seek the shade when possible, and stay properly hydrated. Keep an extra close eye on children, pets, and the elderly.
Early next week, the rain chance will decrease some as the heat backs off a little, but only slightly. Highs then will be around 90.
