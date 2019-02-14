Get out and stretch your legs while you can, rain comes marching back in for week's end.
There's a chill in the air this morning. Above freezing temperatures for all. Quick turnaround with warm breezes. Highs in the lower 60s. Small shot at a shower or two by late evening. Most, if not all stay dry. Lows in the 40s. This is the first of several waves that'll move across the Mid-state through early next week.
The weekend won't be a washout. We'll certainly be dodging rain at times though. Highs in the 40s and 50s.
Pesky rain chances linger into early next week. There is a threat of heavy rain that may lead to flooding during this time period. Make sure to check back with us frequently.
