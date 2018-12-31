High winds and rain battered Middle Tennessee on Monday afternoon.
The storm prompted the National Weather Service to issue a tornado watch, which was canceled by mid-afternoon.
Trees were reported blown down throughout Middle Tennessee as the storms moved through the area.
A flood warning was issued for areas of eastern Middle Tennessee because of heavy rains. Areal flood watches were issued for several other counties.
Rain quickly comes to an end by evening. Look for temperatures in the 50s to ring in the New Year.
Cloudy and cool for the first day of 2019. By Wednesday, rain chances return Fantastic weather for the weekend with sunshine and temperatures in the 50s/60s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.