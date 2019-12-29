4WARN Weather Alert in effect. Heavy rain and a few strong thunderstorms are likely today.
Periods of rain are likely this morning, carrying into this afternoon. It'll be windy, warm, and humid with a high around 70. Late this afternoon and this evening, a few thunderstorms could become strong-severe with damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado is not impossible, but chances of one occurring are very slim. Remain weather aware with the News4 app.
Tonight, rain will gradually end from west to east. Clouds will decrease gradually on Monday. It'll turn much cooler with a low in the mid 40s and a high in the low 50s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be seasonable and pleasant with lows in the 30s and highs in the low-mid 50s. Rain returns Thursday into Friday. Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild with a high around 60 degrees.
