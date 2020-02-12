4WARN Weather Alert is in effect -- torrential downpours & flooding are expected along with some potentially strong thunderstorms.
Flash Flood Watch begins at 3pm today and ends at 6am Thursday.
This afternoon, widespread rain will decrease in coverage some. Temperatures will climb slowly into the 50s.
A shield of very heavy rain with some lightning and thunder will move in from the west this evening. A few strong-severe storms are even possible well south and southeast of Nashville. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat. 1"-2" of rain will create some areas of flooding overnight, too, lingering into Thursday.
Thursday, rain will exit early. Watch for flooded roads during the morning commute. It'll be breezy and cooler. Much colder air takes over Thursday night, Friday, remaining in our area into early Saturday.
Except for an isolated brief shower on Sunday, the weekend will be dry and milder. More waves of rain are likely Monday and Tuesday of next week.
