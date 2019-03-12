Calm and chilly start to Tuesday. By afternoon, brighter with mild temps in the 60s.
Another dry day on tap tomorrow. Windy and warmer in the middle 70s.
Rain will overspread the Midstate Wednesday night and linger in Thursday. Most of the area to get 1 to 2" of rain. Severe weather doesn't look likely but a stronger storm or two is possible.
Cooling off and drying out just in time of the weekend. While it won't get cold, a dramatic swing in temps expected. Highs in the 50s by Saturday.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Partly sunny, mild. Hi: 65 Wind: NE 5-10
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cool. Lo: 48 Wind: NE/SE 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Warm and windy. 20% chance of showers/thunder late. Hi: 75 Lo: 65 Wind: S 15-30
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Thu: Hi: 77 Lo: 52 Mostly cloudy, windy. 70% chance of showers and storms.
Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 36 Becoming mostly sunny.
Sat: Hi: 54 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy.
Sun: Hi: 62 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy.
Mon: Hi: 57 Lo: 33 Sunny.
