Forecast is still on track for just isolated pockets of light showers this afternoon.
We'll be in between systems on Friday, meaning we'll see a dry but cool end to the week.
On Saturday, the second more potent system, will push into the area.
Heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms will be around first thing in the morning and last through the afternoon.
Flood-prone areas will need to be watched for any issues with widespread rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches.
Overnight Saturday, arctic air will start to funnel into the area likely changing rain over to a sleet/snow mix.
Don't get too excited about snow because there's still a possibility we see little to none at all.
Our forecast is calling for a dusting up to an inch.
Areas in northwest TN will have a better chance at seeing more snow since the colder air will arrive there before anyone else.
Our rain/sleet/snow mix will quickly come to an end by Sunday morning with a few lingering snow showers possible on the Plateau.
All things considered, I do not expect any major issues travel-wise from this light snow we may see.
Temperatures this weekend will be drastically different between the two days.
On Saturday, we'll be on the "warm side" of the system allowing us to get into the 60's.
On Sunday, with a powerful cold front swinging through, we'll fall to the 30's for highs.
The coldest temps of the season are expected Sunday night/Monday morning with area-wide teens in the forecast.
Thankfully, it doesn't last long with a quick warmup expected by Tuesday where we'll be back in the 40's/50's.
