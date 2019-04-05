A few showers around this morning. Plan on damp roads for your morning commute. Clouds break for some afternoon sunshine. Highs in the 70s.
We're headed to the 80s this weekend! Saturday calls for a mix of clouds and sunshine, a stray shower or two possible late in the day.
Early risers on Sunday may run into some rain. This clears then another round comes through during the afternoon. Some storms possible. It's this round we'll need to monitor for severe weather. A Slight Risk has been pegged for the Mid State. Hail and wind are the primary severe weather threats. We have issued a 4WARN Weather Alert.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue through Monday before we dry out by Tuesday.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of mainly morning showers. Hi: 74 Wind: SW 5
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 56 Wind: Variable 5
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 80 Lo: 63 Wind: SE 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sun: Hi: 80 Lo: 61 Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a showers and storms.
Mon: Hi: 75 Lo: 56 Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of a showers and storms.
Tue: Hi: 73 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.
Wed: Hi: 73 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy.
Thu: Hi: 79 Lo: 59 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers/rumbles.
