The heat and humidity will start to return for the second half of the week.
Tonight mostly clear and mild. Another refreshing morning in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Tomorrow partly cloudy with afternoon highs climbing back into the mid to upper 80s, the humidity will still be in check.
Feeling more like summer for the weekend, the heat and humidity start to increase on Friday. Highs through Sunday will be near 90. The next chance for rain arrives late in the weekend into next week.
Despite the rain the beginning of next week, the highs will continue near 90°.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.