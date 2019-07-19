A 4WARN Weather Alert's in effect because of today's tremendous heat & humidity. It'll be partly cloudy and dry for most today. High temperatures will be in the low-mid 90s, with the heat index running between 100 and 112. Isolated thundershowers will continue over southern and eastern Middle Tennessee.
Tonight, any rain will end by 9pm. It'll remain very warm and muggy, with lows by Saturday morning in the mid 70s. Saturday will bring a 20% chance for pop-up showers and thundershowers in Nashville. That rain chance will be higher farther south and east. It'll be very hot and very humid again with the heat index higher than 100 during the afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage on Sunday and especially on Monday as a cold front passes through. Less humid and slightly cooler air will take over for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will moderate to 90 degrees by Friday as higher humidity begins to move into Middle Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.