Nothing really new in the weather department, staying hot and humid in the 90s today. There is a chance for a stray shower or two.
Some changes begin to develop tomorrow, a few showers and storms will develop northwest of Nashville, northward into southwest Kentucky tempering the heat there. We're still sizzling in the 90s though.
The good stuff arrives for the second half of the week. The well advertised cold front drops in and pulls in some rain. It's not the best shot but we'll take anything we can get. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Temps remain in the 80s through the upcoming weekend.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a stray storm. Hi: 92 Wind: SW 8-18
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 72 Wind: S 5
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 93 Lo: 72 Wind: SW 8-18
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Thu: Hi: 87 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Fri: Hi: 86 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Sat: Hi: 87 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.
Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
Mon: Hi: 87 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.