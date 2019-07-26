Pattern change. It's starting to feel a little more like summer!
Tonight will turn mainly clear and uneventful. Patchy valley fog will develop toward morning. Count on lows in the mid-upper 60s.
Both Saturday and Sunday, highs will be in the low 90s. It will feel a bit more humid. The rain chance both weekend afternoons will be just 10%, but still, an isolated shower or thundershower will be possible.
Monday, a few showers and storms will move in during the evening from the northwest.
We'll have scattered showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday.
Spotty storms will linger into Wednesday.
Expect just isolated storms Thursday and Friday.
Lows next week will be around 70, with highs around 90.
