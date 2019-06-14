More June like weather is returning for the weekend.
Overnight mostly clear and a little warmer, low 62.
As the high pressure system shifts eastward this weekend, winds will turn more southerly bringing in more humidity and warmer temperatures.
Many areas will return to the upper 80s Saturday afternoon. The weekend begins on a dry note, with the exception of southern Kentucky where a few afternoon showers are possible Saturday.
Sunday will mark the start of a rainy period for the Mid State.
Sunday through at least Thursday scattered showers and storms will be common during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s during that period.
At the moment, widespread severe weather is not expected.
However, a few isolated stronger storms can't be ruled out entirely.
