The hot streak continues for a few more days, there is some heat and rain relief later in the week.
Tonight will remain warm and become pleasant. Lows will be around 70. Tuesday will turn hot again, but not quite as hot as Monday. Highs will be around 92.
On Wednesday, isolated showers and storms will develop just northwest of Nashville, northward into southwest Kentucky tempering the heat there. Meanwhile, Nashville's temperature will still climb into the lowermost 90s.
On Thursday, a front approaches and brings spotty showers and thunderstorms across the entire Mid State, offering up our next best chance for rain. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Isolated daytime heating induced showers and storms will develop Friday through the weekend as temperatures in the upper 80s each afternoon.
