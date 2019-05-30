The chance of possible severe storms has diminished for the rest of the afternoon and evening.
Expect a few showers and a possible thundershower or two before the sun goes down.
The good news is the 90° days are behind us and we'll get a little relief the next few days.
In fact, we are not forecasting any 90's through the middle of next week.
Humidity will come down after a cold front passes tonight. This will make for a great feel to the air Friday and this weekend. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Saturday will be the best of the two weekend days as a chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms creeps back into the forecast, but it won't be a washout.
Monday and Tuesday of next week will be much more typical for early June with highs near 80 and lows near 60.
