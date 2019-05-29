Our heat wave is about to come to an end! I'm sure a lot of folks are happy to hear that. We're back in the 90s again today, making it the 9th straight day in the 90s.
There's going to be some action on the radar late in the day, mainly for folks in southern Kentucky. A few showers and storms. The strongest storms could produce some gusty wind. We'll be watching it.
Still very warm tomorrow in the 80s and scattered showers and storms.
Drying out just in time for the weekend (don't you love when it works out like that?). Highs stay in the 80s.
There's a small shot at some rain by Sunday. Not enough to wash out any of your outdoor plans.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Hi: 94 Wind: SW 10-20
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 72 Wind: S 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 88 Lo: 65 Wind: SW 8-18
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Fri: Hi: 85 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.
Sat: Hi: 87 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.
Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
Mon: Hi: 87 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.
Tue: Hi: 88 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.
