The hot stretch we're in the midst of peaks today, Memorial Day. It'll be partly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the low-mid 90s. Nashville will top out at a blazing 94 degrees around 3pm.
Tonight will remain warm and become pleasant. Lows will be around 70. Tuesday will turn hot again, but not quite as hot as Monday. Highs will be around 92. On Wednesday, isolated showers and storms will develop just northwest of Nashville, northward into southwest Kentucky tempering the heat there. Meanwhile, Nashville's temperature will still climb into the lowermost 90s.
On Thursday, spotty showers and thunderstorms will traverse the entire Mid State, offering up our next best chance for rain. Isolated daytime heating induced showers and storms will develop Friday through the weekend as temperatures climb to around 90 each afternoon.
