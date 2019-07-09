Warming quickly during the into the low and mid 90s. Higher humidity will make it feel worse. Feels like temperatures could approach 100 degrees.
A cold front drops in by Thursday. This could spark some storms. This will also help bring some relief to the area although we'll stay in the 90s.
We'll stay dry through the weekend.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Hi: 94 Wind: NE 5
Tonight: Mostly clear, muggy. Lo: 72 Wind: NE 5
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 95 Lo: 74 Wind: S 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Clouds and sun. 40% chance of a few showers and storms.
Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.
Sat: Hi: 93 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.
Sun: Hi: 94 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Mon: Hi: 94 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
