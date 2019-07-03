Tropical humidity will fuel pop up thunderstorms through the 4th of July.
This afternoon, hit or miss showers and thunderstorms will develop. It'll turn very hot once again with highs in the low-mid 90s. No change in this pattern's expected through the weekend, although the rain chance for spotty storms where you live on Saturday and Sunday will be slightly higher -- 50%. Don't let that deter you from making a pool or lake trip though. Go and have fun. Just be sure to have the News4 app handy on your mobile device to receive watches and warnings if they're issued, and to look at 4WARN Real Time Radar whenever you like.
Slightly drier weather and less humid air will take over early next week, following passage of a weak cold front this weekend. Temperatures won't change much though. You can continue to expect highs in the low 90s and lows around 70 early next week.
