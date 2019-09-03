One more very hot day before a taste of fall moves into Middle Tennessee.
Tonight, clear sky with some patchy valley fog. Expect lows to be in the 60s to around 70 early Wednesday.
Wednesday will feature intense heat again, with only the slightest chance for a late day shower or thunderstorm along a cold front. Highs in the low 90s.
Behind that front, temperatures and humidity will drop for Thursday with lows in the low-mid 60s and highs in the mid 80s.
Similar weather on Friday before with highs in the upper 80s and lower humidity.
Even hotter weather returns for the weekend and early next week. No significant chance for rain is in our forecast at least for the next seven days.
