Hot day across the Mid State.
Temps return to the mid to low 90's this afternoon with not much rain to cool us down.
The story for the new week will be the heat and lack of rain.
We haven't seen any appreciable showers in several weeks now and this week isn't advertising much at all.
Outside of a few very isolated showers most everyone will be dry and sunny this week.
Temperatures continue to remain several degrees above the normal low-80's.
Mid to upper 90's are expected all week long.
