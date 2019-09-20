The September sizzle continues with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s this weekend. Rain on hold for all. Great weather for all those outdoor activities. Make the most of it, I have a feeling we’ll be wishing for this warm weather again soon.

The Autumn Equinox is Monday. It’s not going to be feeling very fall-like. There is a chance of a few showers. Nothing meaningful though.

The hot and dry weather pattern lingers through the middle of the week.

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 90 Wind: S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 63 Wind: S 5

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 91 Lo: 65 Wind: S 5-10

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky  

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.

Tue: Hi: 87 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 88 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

