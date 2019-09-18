Mid 90s are likely again today, before more tolerable temperatures & humidity set up shop in the Mid State.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny and dry, with a high in the low-mid 90s in most places. Tonight, temperatures will drop steadily, all the way back into the 60s by Thursday morning.
Thursday won't be as hot as previous days, with a high around 90 and less humidity by afternoon. Little change is expected on Friday through the weekend. Sunday should be a smidge hotter, with a high of 92 degrees.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will return to the Mid State on Monday and Tuesday of next week as a weak cold front settles through. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday should peak in the upper 80s as opposed to the 90s for a change.
