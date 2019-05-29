A few showers and thunderstorms possible across southern Kentucky and northwest Middle Tennessee through the night. There, one or two may produce gusty damaging wind.
For most areas in Middle Tennessee tonight will remain very warm and humid as temperatures fall back into the low-mid 70s.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop on Thursday. A few of those storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and hail. We'll have more clouds and slightly cooler weather. Temperatures will hold in the 80s.
Friday through the middle of next week will be more seasonable for temperatures will lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s. The next best chance for rain will occur on Sunday, but it's not a high chance -- only 30%.
