Nice break from June heat as the average high is 86° and the low is 65°.
Tonight will be one to raise the windows and give the A/C a break. With a clear sky the low will drop to 52°.
The dry pattern continues Friday and Saturday. Highs will be a bit warmer Friday with most areas returning to the upper 70's and low 80's.
Heat will finally kick back in this weekend with highs back in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.
On Sunday, showers will begin to return to the area and will stick around through at least Thursday of next week. Highs will be in the mid 80s next week.
