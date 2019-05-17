Even warmer today with highs in the upper 80s, possibly even reaching 90 degrees in Nashville under a mostly sunny sky. An isolated shower is possible south of I-40.

Staying hot through Saturday with a partly cloudy sky and possible isolated shower mainly along the Plateau.

Slightly cooler Sunday with rain chances increasing through the day. 

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Mostly sunny, hot. Humid. Hi: 90 Wind: SW 5

Tonight: Mostly clear, muggy. Lo: 66 Wind: S 5

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Humid. Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Wind: S 8-18

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.