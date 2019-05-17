Even warmer today with highs in the upper 80s, possibly even reaching 90 degrees in Nashville under a mostly sunny sky. An isolated shower is possible south of I-40.
Staying hot through Saturday with a partly cloudy sky and possible isolated shower mainly along the Plateau.
Slightly cooler Sunday with rain chances increasing through the day.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly sunny, hot. Humid. Hi: 90 Wind: SW 5
Tonight: Mostly clear, muggy. Lo: 66 Wind: S 5
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Humid. Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Wind: S 8-18
