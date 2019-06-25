Tonight will be partly cloudy and pleasant. Spotty valley fog will develop toward morning. We'll have lows in the 60s.
Wednesday and Thursday will turn hot and remain humid. Rain chance both afternoons for isolated showers and thunderstorms between noon and 8pm is 20% where you live. Expect lows around 70 and highs in the lower 90s.
Friday will be similar, although the rain chance will increase to 30%. It'll be 40% Saturday and back to 30% on Sunday. Monday and Tuesday will both feature 20-30% chances for pop-up showers and thunderstorms in your neighborhood. Humidity will remain high. Mornings will begin in the low 70s. Afternoon temperatures will peak in the low 90s.
