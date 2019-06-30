Very hot and humid once again today with highs in the low 90s. Mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of stray shower throughout the midstate, however most everyone will remain dry today.
4WARN Forecast: Hazy, hot and humid today
Low rain chances and plenty of heat will stick around through Tuesday before rain chances increase by Wednesday. By mid-week, we'll see a 40% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms that stick around through the weekend.
Heat remains the biggest part of our story trough the next several days. Every day of the 7-day forecast features 90 degree temperatures. With an increase in moisture by mid-week, "feels like" numbers will continue to climb to the upper 90's and triple-digits.
