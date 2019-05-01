Very warm, breezy, and humid today. Highs back in the middle 80s. Warm breezes of 10 to 20 MPH. A stray shower or two possible but most, if not all stay dry.
Rain moves in for the second half of the week. A few storms possible, some of the stronger storms could produce gusty winds.
Off and on showers linger through the first half of the weekend. If you have outdoor plans, make sure to have a plan B.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Clouds and sun, breezy and humid. Hi: 86 Wind: S 10-20
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, muggy. 30% chance of a shower or thundershower. Lo: 65 Wind: 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and humid. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 84 Lo: 62 Wind: S 5-15
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Fri: Hi: 80 Lo: 61 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.
Sat: Hi: 75 Lo: 58 Mostly cloudy. 80% chance of showers and storms.
Sun: Hi: 77 Lo: 55 Mostly to partly cloudy. 30% chance of a morning shower.
Mon: Hi: 83 Lo: 61 Mostly sunny.
Tue: Hi: 84 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
