Some patchy fog and a few sprinkles this morning. Showers will be most likely well south of I-40. Otherwise, clouds hang on tough keeping highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Milder to start the weekend. Highs in the middle 50s.
Rain moves in over night into Sunday. This activity sticks around all day long. Before the rain wraps up, some snow may mix. Little to no accumulation expected. Much calmer skies takeover by Monday.
Sharply colder to start next week. Don't forget about the outdoor pets!
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Morning fog/mist. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and cool. 20% chance of a morning shower. Hi: 49 Wind: N 5
Tonight: Clouds and stars, chilly. Lo: 36 Wind: NW 5
Tomorrow: Some sun, cool. Hi: 56 Lo: 40 Wind: N 5
Nashville & Middle Tennessee
Sun: Hi: 50 Lo: 24 Mostly cloudy. 90% chance of rain. Some snow may mix late. Little to no accumulation.
Mon: Hi: 34 Lo: 19 Becoming partly cloudy.
Tue: Hi: 36 Lo: 20 Mostly sunny.
Wed: Hi: 42 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.
Thu: Hi: 51 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy.
