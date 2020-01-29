Grey winter weather for a couple of days.
Tonight clouds will remain firmly in control with just a few lingering showers, lows in the 30s.
Again tomorrow, clouds dominate with a little bit of sunshine possible, but there won't be much. Temperatures climb into the 40s.
More rain showers arrive Friday but they will be sparse, high near 50.
Saturday mostly cloudy with a few showers lingering, high in the low 50s.
Sunday's the pick of the week! As sunshine returns, temperatures will soar into the low 60s.
A few showers will return late Monday, carrying into Tuesday (but again be spotty). The beginning of next week will remain mild, with highs in the 60s.
