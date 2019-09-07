Beautiful afternoon across Middle Tennessee.
Overall, it doesn't feel too terribly bad out there.
Highs will to standard September numbers with most areas hitting the mid-80's mark today.
Sunday will be nearly identical but just a little warmer with upper 80's returning.
The story next week will be a late-summer hot stretch with several mid to upper 90° days expected.
The heat will crank up starting Monday and continue all week long.
Outside of a slim chance for rain Wednesday, much of the week will be piping hot with mostly rain free conditions.
