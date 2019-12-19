One more cold day, then warmer for the weekend.

Today will be the coldest day leading up to Christmas. Although lots of sunshine this afternoon, temperatures will only make it up to the upper 40°s today. Lows will fall into the 20°s.

A few more clouds return Friday. Temperatures get up to the low 50°s by then. An isolated shower will be possible both Saturday and Sunday, primarily over southern Middle Tennessee.  Temperatures will peak in the low-to-mid 50°s both days.  

Don't expect a White Christmas.... We'll see temperatures climb into the 60°s for Monday, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day of next week with fantastic weather for travel.  Nighttime lows will be around 40 during that time period.

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

