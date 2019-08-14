The intense heat takes a bit of a break for now. It's still going to be hot today but not as humid. Count on highs in the upper 80s, right around 90 degrees. A spot shower or two possible, especially east in the Cumberland Plateau.
Quiet weather lasts through the end of the week with near normal temps.
The heat builds back in for the weekend. Highs in the middle 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Shower and storms chances increase early next week.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Not as hot. Hi: 90 Wind: NW 5-10
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 68 Wind: NW 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 89 Lo: 67 Wind: NW 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Fri: Hi: 91 Lo: 70 Mostly sunny.
Sat: Hi: 95 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.
Sun: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
Tue: Hi: 91 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
