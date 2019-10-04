It's time to say goodbye to record breaking heat! FINALLY.

Breezy day ahead with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s. 

Another dry day tomorrow although it's going to be warmer. Highs crack near 90 degrees before a nice cool down.

Rain moves in for the end of the weekend. You'll want to have the rain gear handy if you're attending the Titans game. Wet weather will be with us through Monday. Count on highs next week in the 70s! 

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Sunny, breezy. Hi: 84 Wind: NE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 55 Wind: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 89 Lo: 67 Wind: NE/S 5

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky   

Sun: Hi: 83 Lo: 59 Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and a few storms.

Mon: Hi: 71 Lo: 50 Mostly to partly cloudy. 50% chance of mainly morning showers and rumbles.

Tue: Hi: 76 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 80 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 82 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.