It's time to say goodbye to record breaking heat! FINALLY.
Breezy day ahead with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s.
Another dry day tomorrow although it's going to be warmer. Highs crack near 90 degrees before a nice cool down.
Rain moves in for the end of the weekend. You'll want to have the rain gear handy if you're attending the Titans game. Wet weather will be with us through Monday. Count on highs next week in the 70s!
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Sunny, breezy. Hi: 84 Wind: NE 10-20
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 55 Wind: NE 5-10
Tomorrow: Sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 89 Lo: 67 Wind: NE/S 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sun: Hi: 83 Lo: 59 Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and a few storms.
Mon: Hi: 71 Lo: 50 Mostly to partly cloudy. 50% chance of mainly morning showers and rumbles.
Tue: Hi: 76 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy.
Wed: Hi: 80 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy.
Thu: Hi: 82 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy.
