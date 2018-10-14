Clouds and rain are around much of Middle Tennessee this afternoon.
Showers will continue to push in as the day goes along.
Expect rounds of rain with through the day with breaks in between rounds.
As the warm front lifts across the Mid State tonight, showers will continue to move through.
As the cold front moves through on Monday expect even more widespread to begin the day.
Showers will slowly taper off late Monday afternoon with cooler temperatures working in.
In fact, the first half of Monday will be warmer before the front and then we'll gradually cool down to the 40's overnight into Tuesday.
There may be a few lingering showers mainly south on Tuesday before we completely dry out by Wednesday.
We'll catch a break from the rain Wednesday and Thursday before rain moves back Friday and Saturday.
