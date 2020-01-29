Get ready for a lot of clouds and just a little bit of sunshine over the next several days.
This afternoon will remain mostly cloudy with just a few fleeting sunny breaks. A brief shower or two will be possible, but the likelihood for rain will remain low -- 30%. Highs will be in the 40s.
Tonight and tomorrow, clouds will remain firmly in control. Again tomorrow, a little bit of sunshine's possible, but there won't be much. Temperatures will bottom out in the 30s and climb into the 40s.
More rain showers arrive Friday into Saturday, but like today they'll be light and sparse.
Sunday's the pick of the week! As sunshine returns, temperatures will soar into the upper 50s and low 60s.
A few showers will return late Monday, carrying into Tuesday (but again be spotty). The beginning of next week will remain mild, with highs in the 60s.
